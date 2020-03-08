KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Nordstrom in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.68.

NYSE:JWN opened at $29.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $46.20.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Nordstrom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 47,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in Nordstrom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 22,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $692,190.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,613.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $135,860.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698 in the last ninety days. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

