KeyCorp Weighs in on Target Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Target in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma expects that the retailer will earn $7.61 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.61.

TGT opened at $105.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Target has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $684,508,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,068 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Target by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,072 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $145,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

