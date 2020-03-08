Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

TSE K opened at C$7.47 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Thomas Ballantyne Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$148,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,399 shares in the company, valued at C$1,286,620.58. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $158,936.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

