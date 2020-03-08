Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires 26,671 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 169.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,671 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Cfra cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

