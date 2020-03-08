Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires 37,586 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 615.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,691 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.3% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,377 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Express by 41.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,845 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $35,229,000 after acquiring an additional 87,134 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 151,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.4% in the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 11,567 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 10.6% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.31.

AXP opened at $108.24 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

