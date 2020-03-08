Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys 35,004 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,004 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up about 1.0% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $14,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Republic Services by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 301,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after buying an additional 73,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 58.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.96. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.13 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,724 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on RSG. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

