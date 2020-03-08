Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 219,016 America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 219,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 15.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,565,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,985,000 after acquiring an additional 487,330 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 3.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 43.8% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. 6.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.49.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

