Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 30,406 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,878,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $311.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.67 and a 52-week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

