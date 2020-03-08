Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,779 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $204.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $538.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.44.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

