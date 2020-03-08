Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

In related news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,049,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,954. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

