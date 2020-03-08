Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Grows Stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for about 1.8% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Prologis were worth $24,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,754,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,601,000 after purchasing an additional 585,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,097,000 after purchasing an additional 571,305 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 300.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 706,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,219,000 after purchasing an additional 530,191 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,787,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,297,000 after purchasing an additional 492,145 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis stock opened at $85.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. Prologis’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Edward Jones lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.21.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

