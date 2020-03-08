Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.36.

ALL opened at $107.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.01 and a 200 day moving average of $111.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $92.24 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

