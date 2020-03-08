Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 157,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.20.

BR stock opened at $100.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.55 and a 12 month high of $136.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The firm had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $773,458.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $1,529,969.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,360.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,858 shares of company stock worth $2,780,067. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

