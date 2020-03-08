Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,308,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,953,000 after buying an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 280,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,287,000 after buying an additional 176,602 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,051,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,315,000 after buying an additional 173,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,027,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,135,000 after buying an additional 151,675 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $159.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $148.15 and a 1 year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

