Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,551 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,571 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,795 shares of company stock worth $2,710,276 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.