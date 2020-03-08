Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Invests $2.83 Million in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 21,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 51,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Assurant by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Assurant by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $249,038.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $119.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.23. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

