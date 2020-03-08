Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 2,011 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,011 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,424,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,044,000 after purchasing an additional 114,135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,596,000 after purchasing an additional 68,788 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,600,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,939 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $357.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $241.74 and a 12 month high of $436.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 5,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.46, for a total value of $1,772,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,211,924.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,505 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.09, for a total transaction of $1,479,425.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,420.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,491 shares of company stock worth $40,719,002. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FICO. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

