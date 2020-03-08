Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Raises Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,674 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $11,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.20.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $141.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.23. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.08%.

Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

