Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,924 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.4% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 14,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 13,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 117,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 44,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

JPM opened at $108.08 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.97. The company has a market capitalization of $350.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.