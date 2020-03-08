Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 125 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX opened at $85.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $72.42 and a 52-week high of $95.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.71.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

