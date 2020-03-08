Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 1,344 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,225,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,804,000 after acquiring an additional 122,107 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 749,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $100,079,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 517,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.21.

Shares of MTB opened at $125.13 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $122.47 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.