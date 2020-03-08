Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 1,840 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.82.

Shares of AMGN opened at $210.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

