Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 22,434 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,541 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 22,434 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $4,816,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,552,137 shares in the company, valued at $695,562,041.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,643,223 shares in the company, valued at $139,296,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,305,724 shares of company stock valued at $465,970,833.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $31.68 on Friday. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

