Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 4,086 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $59.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.42. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.73.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $1,851,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,490.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,843 shares of company stock worth $2,424,035 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

