Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 4,280 Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in 58.com were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in 58.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of 58.com by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 20,936 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of 58.com by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of 58.com by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of 58.com during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 58.com alerts:

Shares of WUBA stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 58.com Inc has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WUBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. 58.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.21.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.