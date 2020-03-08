Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 4,639 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.6% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

NYSE:MA opened at $287.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $292.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $215.93 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.