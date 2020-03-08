Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 68,628 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,773 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 68,628 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Nike were worth $10,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $11,138,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.18.

Nike stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.22 and its 200 day moving average is $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.