Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Takes $5.83 Million Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 68,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,830,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,461,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,748,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,996,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,609,000 after purchasing an additional 811,049 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2,245.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 462,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,462,000 after purchasing an additional 442,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,716,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $487,640,000 after purchasing an additional 402,021 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,042,324.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,532,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,792,769.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.81. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

