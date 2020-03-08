Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Takes Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Cigna by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Cigna by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $725,731.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,414,391.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,815 shares of company stock worth $10,664,482. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI stock opened at $195.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.06 and a 200-day moving average of $185.34.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.15.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

