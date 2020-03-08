KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut shares of KLA from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.69.

KLAC opened at $155.68 on Wednesday. KLA has a 12-month low of $101.34 and a 12-month high of $184.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.66 and a 200-day moving average of $164.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KLA will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

In other news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $602,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at $889,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $222,753.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,042.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,577 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,811,000 after purchasing an additional 470,708 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of KLA by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 353,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,387,000 after buying an additional 69,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

