KLX Energy Services (KLXE) to Release Earnings on Monday

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). KLX Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect KLX Energy Services to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

NASDAQ KLXE opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. KLX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KLXE shares. ValuEngine raised KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.