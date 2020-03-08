Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Decreased by Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,330 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 3.9% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $735,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 121,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,660,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Lam Research by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 133,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,010,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total transaction of $435,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,622 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,266. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $294.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.76 and a 200-day moving average of $270.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $163.60 and a twelve month high of $344.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

