Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Position Lowered by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lessened its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 12.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 8.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS opened at $54.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 94.48%.

LVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra cut shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

