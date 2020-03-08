Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Acquires 162 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP opened at $156.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.45. The stock has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $148.88 and a 52 week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.