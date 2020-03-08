Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Acquires 330 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $181,690,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,086,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,824 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,738,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,143 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.91.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.94.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

