Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Acquires Shares of 8,500 Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 752,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $20.96 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 68.06%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. ValuEngine raised Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.65.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

