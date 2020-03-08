Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

NYSE LMT opened at $382.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $292.53 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $422.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

