Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. FMR LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,442,471,000 after acquiring an additional 144,675 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $666,627,000 after acquiring an additional 272,323 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $333,032,000 after acquiring an additional 144,508 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Starbucks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,437,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,260,000 after acquiring an additional 185,954 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,829,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,845,000 after acquiring an additional 117,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.99.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $75.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.86. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.