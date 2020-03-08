Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Buys New Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in AbbVie by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in AbbVie by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,199,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,861,000 after purchasing an additional 158,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average of $81.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

