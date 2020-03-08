Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856,556 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,854,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,468,000 after purchasing an additional 761,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,773,308,000 after purchasing an additional 686,663 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 162.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 959,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,830,000 after purchasing an additional 594,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,201,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,085,000 after purchasing an additional 560,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $740,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,346,447. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $80.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.54. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

