Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $295,000 Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,203,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,258 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,852,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,635,000 after purchasing an additional 55,210 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 86,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,285,000 after acquiring an additional 95,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 843,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $166,655,000 after acquiring an additional 162,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

MCD opened at $198.86 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $178.27 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

