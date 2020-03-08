Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

VTV opened at $106.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.21. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.28 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

