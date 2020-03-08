Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Makes New Investment in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 50,075 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.01. Iridium Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

IRDM has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,403,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

