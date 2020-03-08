Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Purchases Shares of 215 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG opened at $176.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.40. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.70 and a one year high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.