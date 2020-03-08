Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Purchases Shares of 4,892 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,146,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,030,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $451,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,195 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3,907.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,822,231 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $126,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,829,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,334 shares during the period. Finally, Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,106.4% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 2,331,624 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

