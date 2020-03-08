Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Sells 163 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,766 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $117.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.53 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.23. The company has a market capitalization of $328.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.00%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,671,790 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.81.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

