Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Takes $203,000 Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,822,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,920,000 after purchasing an additional 113,496 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,632,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,768,000 after purchasing an additional 38,426 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,477,000 after acquiring an additional 154,476 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,133,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,999,000 after acquiring an additional 118,536 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,063,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,178 shares of company stock worth $3,727,967 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.18.

PNC opened at $114.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.68. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $112.12 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

