Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

LILA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Latin America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Liberty Latin America from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.25.

LILA stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.72. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,249.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 441.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

