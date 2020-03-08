Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Lindsay from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $98.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.05 and a beta of 0.30. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $111.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.17.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Lindsay will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 85.52%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $323,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $491,206.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

