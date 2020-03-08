Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Price Down 5.9% on Insider Selling

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) traded down 5.9% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $54.24 and last traded at $52.17, 4,670,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 3,166,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.45.

Specifically, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $4,159,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 524,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $96,938,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $35,128,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,995,000 after acquiring an additional 729,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

